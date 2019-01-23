Gravois Mills Couple Escapes Serious Injuries in Wreck on Highway 5

A Gravois Mills husband and wife are lucky to escape serious injury after an unexpected encounter with a deer and a trip down an embankment along Hwy-5 south in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened just before 9:00 Tuesday morning near Wading Bird Road. Alesia Hatcher swerved to avoid the deer sending the vehicle she was driving off the roadway and down the embankment. Hatcher and her husband, Clinton Hatcher, were both wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries. They were both treated at Lake Regional.