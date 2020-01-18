Gravois Mills Facing Drug and Weapons Charges

A 23-year-old from Gravois Mills is being held on no bond in the Morgan County Jail after being taken into custody Thursday night. Courthouse records indicate that Brigham Arnold is charged with one felony count of possessing a controlled substance and three felony counts of possessing a weapon while in possession of a felony controlled substance. Bond on that case is set at $25-thousand. Arnold also has another outstanding felony case for a domestic assault charge…bond on it was revoked, Friday, apparently due to the new charges filed.