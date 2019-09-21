News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Gravois Mills Man Allegedy Caught with 4,000+ Child Porn Images, Videos

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a child pornography case. 34-year old Michael Alan Sparks of Gravois Mills faces six counts of possession of child pornography – second or subsequent offense or possessing more than 20 images, a film , or a videotape. Sheriff Norman Dills says the investigation began with a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children indicating an address on Black Oak Lane where a video had been uploaded. Upon searching the residence, several computers, tablets, and hard drives were seized that were later found to contain more than 4,000 images and videos. The victims involved range in age from 1-14 years old.

