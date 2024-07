A Gravois Mills man becomes the latest drowning victim this summer at Lake of the Ozarks.

The highway patrol says it happened around 7:30 Friday night on Truman Lake near Shawnee Bend in Benton County when 31-year-old Skyler Lewis entered the water to retrieve a snagged net and did not make it back out.

Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s the third drowning on the lake and, at least, the 19th statewide being reported so far this year by the highway patrol.