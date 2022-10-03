Gravois Mills Man Faces DWI Charges In Morgan County Crash

A one-vehicle accident on southbound highway-5 north of Wildwood Drive in Morgan County sends a Gravois Mills man to the emergency room with serious injuries and a future court date.

The highway patrol says it happened just after 11:15 Sunday night when the pickup driven by 58-year-old Lee Loman ran off the road and struck a rock embankment before going airborne, striking a tree and overturning.

Loman was seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

He also faces pending charges, according to the highway patrol, of DWI-aggravated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident.