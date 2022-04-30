A 62-year-old from Gravois Mills is being held on a one-million dollar cash only bond after being arrested in Morgan County.

Robert Glenn Dennick is charged with first-degree assault involving serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action.

It’s alleged that Dennick was involved in an incident, in Versailles, which resulted in Dustin Toler being stabbed.

Dennick fled the scene before officers arrived on the scene but was taken into custody a short time later before being transported to the Morgan County Jail.