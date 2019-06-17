Gravois Mills Man Injured in Crash

A Gravois Mills man is injured in a one-vehicle accident late Sunday afternoon on North Highway 5 about a half-mile south of Route-P in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened when the pickup driven by 62-year-old Ricky Stinocher ran off the roadway before striking several trees and overturning. Stinocher was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle…he was flown to University Hospital.