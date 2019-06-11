Gravois Mills Man Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape

A Gravois Mills man will be sentenced in August after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree statutory rape. Nickie Blu Mounce entered the plea Monday. He had been involved in a consensual relationship with a 16-year old girl. The two had sex together numerous times earlier this year. The girl admitted to sending nude images of herself to Mounce using her cell phone and the Facebook Messenger app, which began the investigation when the images were reported to authorities. Sentencing is scheduled for August 12th.