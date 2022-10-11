Gravois Mills Man Recovering After Benton County Wreck

A resident of Gravois Mills is recovering at University Hospital after being seriously injured in a head-on crash in Benton County early Sunday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports that 56 year old Andrew E. Chapman was driving westbound on Route C near Warsaw when his pickup crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head on with another pickup.

Chapman’s truck overturned on the roadway while the second vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch.

Chapman was life-flighted to U.H. and two people in the other truck received moderate injuries and were taken by ambulances to Golden Valley Hospital.