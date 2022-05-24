Two Gravois Mills residents already on bond for several counts each of possession or delivery of controlled substances, endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and unlawful use of a weapon now face more charges.

Courthouse records indicate that 30-year-old Allison Williams and 28-year-old Tyler Raymer are now charged with two more counts, each, of endangering.

Williams was originally charged in March with eight felonies while Raymer was charged with nine, also in March.

The two new charges against each were filed this past Tuesday.

Williams and Raymer were both taken back into custody and booked into the Morgan County Jail on $200-thousand bonds.