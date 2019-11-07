Gravois Mills, Versailles Residents Hurt in Car Accident

Two lake area residents suffered moderate injuries as a result of a wreck in Morgan County. The accident happened Wednesday evening just before six o’clock on 52 just east of Route T. 90-year old Charlene Ollison of Gravois Mills was attempting to turn when she crossed into the path of the second vehicle, driven by 58-year old Ralph Hardin of Versailles. Ollison was taken to Capital Region Hospital. Hardin was taken to St. Marys Medical Center.