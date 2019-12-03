Gravois Mills Women Injured in Clay County Wreck

Two women from Gravois Mills were involved a crash in Clay County. According to the Highway Patrol, 61-year old Patricia Milligan slowed down to avoid hitting another vehicle that was stopped in the road. When she did, her vehicle was rear-ended by a car driven by 37-year old Kristen Milligan. The older Milligan was not injured and her car was moderately damaged. The younger Milligan suffered injuries described as moderate and refused treatment at the scene. Her vehicle was totaled. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.