Greenview Couple Scheduled for Arraignment Friday

Two Greenview residents each facing several felony charges for possession of controlled substances and unlawful use of a weapon for possessing a weapon with controlled substances are scheduled to be back in a Camden County courtroom later this week. The charges against Kayla and Michael Varney date back to May 21st when the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement group served up a search warrant, allegedly, uncovering undisclosed quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, opioid pills, paraphernalia and firearms. Both of the Varneys are scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on Friday in front of the Honorable Kenneth Hayden. Both remain free after posting bond.