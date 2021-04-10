Grenade And Numerous Drugs Found During Raid On Camdenton Man’s Home

A Camdenton Man is facing charges after a Grenade was found during an investigation.

Officials with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group say they went to Snyder Road to search the home of Robert Larson.

There they found hallucinogenic mushrooms and other drugs, pills and pipes.

Officers say they also found a large crystal, numerous narcotics, several guns…some of which were reported stolen…a grenade, ammunition and a large amount of cash.

Larson is facing 15 separate charges and is being held without bond.