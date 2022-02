If you’re still thinking of hitting the Grocery store for supplies, think again.

Listener photos sent in last night show empty shelves at Wal-Mart in Osage Beach, with little to no milk, eggs or bread left to speak of.

That’s on top of the shortages already facing supermarkets across the Show Me State.

Supplies at local hardware stores are also on short supply, such as snow shovels, Ice melt and other gear.