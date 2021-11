A little known hunting season continues all this weekend across the State of Missouri.

The 2021 Groundhog hunting season actually opened up back in May.

In the State of Missouri, groundhog pelts can be possessed and sold throughout the year.

There are several methods that can be used for the harvesting of the coveted groundhog, including archery and firearms.

There are no limits for the groundhog hunting season which comes to an end on December 15th.