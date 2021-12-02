News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Group In The Lake Area Working On New Magic Dragon Trail System

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Dec 2, 2021
A group in the Lake Area is working toward building a world class trail system here at the lake of the Ozarks.

At a benefit hosted on Tuesday night at the 1932 Reserve in Osage Beach, local officials and residents alike helped to raise funds for the Magic Dragon Trail system.

Committee chairman Jan Pyrtle says the trails will be for everyone, and will even benefit local businesses “We’re trying to get 20 miles of hard surface trails built west of the Grand Glaize bridge, with single track trails off of those hard surface trails, so that people can go out with their families and friends to hike, bike and skate and push strollers…and make them all connected to the businesses who’d like to have them as customers.”

Those still interested in donating or volunteering for the project can contact the Community Foundation of the Lake.

Another trail system also in the works for the lake area still remains on hold at this time.

Officials with the Missouri State Parks are still trying to raise the funds needed to convert the former Rock Island Railroad into a 2nd major trail, which would extend from the existing connector at the Katy trail in Windsor to the end of the Line near Union, MO.

The trail would travel through portions of the Lake Area, including Cole Camp, Versailles, Eldon, Eugene, Henley and Meta.

