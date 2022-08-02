News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Guilty Pleas, Sentencing Set for Eldon Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall and Urgent Care Building in Osage Beach

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Aug 1, 2022

An Eldon man accused of ramming his pick-up in reverse into the Lake Ozark City Hall and Police Department building will find out his fate in late September. Jarod Long entered an open guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court to a felony property damage charge. Long’s alleged damage spree back in February of this year then continued at the Boone Medical Group Urgent Care building in Osage Beach which also drew an open guilty. The buildings were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported. For the two guilty pleas in Miller County, following a sentence assessment report, Long could be sentenced up to four years in prison on each charge. Formal sentencing is set for September 27th.

 

