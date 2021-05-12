Guinness World Record Attempt For Most Boats Set For June 12th At Lake Of The Ozarks

Lake of the Ozarks might hold a world record later this summer.

Bagnell Dam in Lake Ozark turns 90 this year, and to celebrate there’s a push to set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Boat Parade.

“Currently it’s held in Malaysia, so not only do we want to bring it here to Missouri to celebrate our Bi-centennial, but also to bring it here to Lake of the Ozarks to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Bagnell Dam” says Executive Director Heather Brown with the Convention and Visitor Bureau.

She tells KRMS News the Lake Area boat parade will half to beat the 11-hundred-80 boats that set the current record in Malaysia in 2014 “We’ve been working with Guinness and we have a adjudicator set to come here on June 12th as we try to break this record.”

And Brown also says if you plan to be in the boat parade, you have to register to get counted by Guinness “Don’t assume we have enough boats, because some people may be a no-show for that day. So we want to get as many boats as we can on that day…because we don’t just want to beat the record, we want to blow it out of the water.”

Brown says the cost of getting a Guinness official to the Lake for the parade cost $15-thousand and that fee was paid for by a local real estate company.

You can register here: https://bestdambirthdaybash.com/boat-parade/

For more info e-mail Heather@FunLake.com