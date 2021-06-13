Guinness World Record Boat Attempt Falls Short

The attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest boat parade falls short Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The number to beat was 1,180 boats set in Malaysia in 2014, however the Lake Area only came up with 612 boats in total.

Out of those, only 505 boats were counted because some boats did not finish the full parade, while others did not have the required flag displayed properly.

On social media, many residents say they were either not aware of the event or the $50 cost and the expect large amount of boats deterred them from participating.

Officials say they learned from the event and are already planning to try again.

****From the Best Dam Facebook Page: