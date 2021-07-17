News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Ha Ha Tonka Park To Hold Public Informational Meeting

photo courtesy www.mostateparks.com

You’re invited to an informational meeting at Ha Ha Tonka State Park, south of Camdenton, on Thursday, July 29th.

Representatives from the park will be there to offer details about the park and future plans, but public comments are also welcome.

The meeting will be happening at the Lake Shelter, about a mile-and-a-half passed the visitors center.

The discussion will begin at 10 am.

 

***More info:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 15, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Ha Ha Tonka State Park on Thursday, July 29. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lake Shelter. When entering the park, continue past the visitor center on the right for 1.5 miles and then turn right on Tonka Spring Road. When facing the lake, the shelter is located on the left.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located just south of Camdenton on State Road D, near the Lake of the Ozarks. For more information about the meeting call the park at 573-346-2986.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.comMissouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

