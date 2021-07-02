Ha Ha Tonka Park To Host Star Gazing Event

They’re going to be gazing at the stars at Ha Ha Tonka State Park later this month.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 1, 2021 – Ha Ha Tonka State Park invites the public to join park staff at the for an evening of stargazing at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the Post Office Shelter. Participants will tour the night skies using a telescope and a new moon, which allows the best opportunity to view fainter and more distant objects.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located just south of Camdenton on State Road D, near the Lake of the Ozarks. To get to the Post Office Shelter from Highway 54, turn onto State Road D and continue approximately 2.3 miles. The Post Office Shelter will be on your left. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-346-2986.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2021 – Ha Ha Tonka State Park invites adventure-seekers to participate in its Night Hike at 9 p.m. Friday, July 9. Participants will explore the world of nocturnal animals and their amazing adaptations for life at night, and see how their senses compare.

The Night Hike will follow Spring Trail and will reveal who gets up when the sun goes down. Those interested in joining should meet at the Spring Trailhead in the lake parking lot. To get to the lake parking lot from U.S. Highway 54, turn onto State Road D and continue for approximately 2.7 miles to Tonka Spring Road. The lake parking lot is on the right.

