The state of Missouri is working to increase tourism at the Lake’s Ha Ha Tonka State Park this summer.

Officials say they’re launching a concert series that will feature the Lake Area’s Community Orchestra on Tuesday June the 7th.

Park officials say the goal is to get as many residents and tourists to see the natural wonders of this park that helps drive tourism in the lake area.

The concert is set for 7PM on the west castle lawn and everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the concert from.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located off D road near Camdenton.

***More info:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 25, 2022 – Join the Lake Area Community Orchestra at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 as they perform at Ha Ha Tonka State Park. The evening of wonderful music will be held on the west castle lawn.

Provided seating will be limited, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Guests are also encouraged to arrive early, as there is a short hike from the parking lot to the seating area. This program is free and open to the public.

To get to the castle at Ha Ha Tonka State Park, turn onto State Road D off U.S. Highway 54. Follow State Road D for approximately 1. 8 miles. Turn right onto Castle Ruins Road. For more information, call 573-346-2986.



For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.