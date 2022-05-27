News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Local News Promotions State News Top Stories

Ha Ha Tonka State Park To Offer Lake Area Concert

ByReporter John Rogger

May 26, 2022 , , ,

The state of Missouri is working to increase tourism at the Lake’s Ha Ha Tonka State Park this summer.

Officials say they’re launching a concert series that will feature the Lake Area’s Community Orchestra on Tuesday June the 7th.

Park officials say the goal is to get as many residents and tourists to see the natural wonders of this park that helps drive tourism in the lake area.

The concert is set for 7PM on the west castle lawn and everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the concert from.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located off D road near Camdenton.

 

***More info:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 25, 2022 – Join the Lake Area Community Orchestra at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 as they perform at Ha Ha Tonka State Park. The evening of wonderful music will be held on the west castle lawn.

Provided seating will be limited, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Guests are also encouraged to arrive early, as there is a short hike from the parking lot to the seating area. This program is free and open to the public.

To get to the castle at Ha Ha Tonka State Park, turn onto State Road D off U.S. Highway 54. Follow State Road D for approximately 1. 8 miles. Turn right onto Castle Ruins Road. For more information, call 573-346-2986.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.comMissouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Formula Woes Also Affecting Lake Area

May 27, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Local News

Potential Driving Hazard on Westbound-54 in Lake Ozark

May 26, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Health State News

MO Air Conservation Meeting Set For Thursday

May 26, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Formula Woes Also Affecting Lake Area

May 27, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Local News

Potential Driving Hazard on Westbound-54 in Lake Ozark

May 26, 2022 KRMS Newsroom
Community Events Local News Promotions State News Top Stories

Ha Ha Tonka State Park To Offer Lake Area Concert

May 26, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health State News

MO Air Conservation Meeting Set For Thursday

May 26, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com