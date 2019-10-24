HAM Radio Operators Play Vital Role in Emergency Communications

It may be a group that many don’t know much about and is really under-appreciated…that is, until they deploy to do their thing during times of severe weather. We’re talking about HAM radio operators who, often, can play key roles during emergencies because, when all else fails, the “hammies” are still able to keep communication going…

That is Steve Bouck and Glen Commons from the Lake of the Ozarks Amateur Radio Club. The club is teaming up with the Lake Career and Technical Center to sponsor an entry-level, one-day training session to be held this Saturday at the Mid-County Fire District Headquarters in Camdenton. More information and registration is available online on the amateur radio club’s website (www.LOARC.com).