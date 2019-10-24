News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

HAM Radio Operators Play Vital Role in Emergency Communications

By Leave a Comment

It may be a group that many don’t know much about and is really under-appreciated…that is, until they deploy to do their thing during times of severe weather. We’re talking about HAM radio operators who, often, can play key roles during emergencies because, when all else fails, the “hammies” are still able to keep communication going…

      NEWS-10-24-19 Ham Radio-1 - 24th October 2019

 

      NEWS-10-24-19 Ham Radio-2 - 24th October 2019

That is Steve Bouck and Glen Commons from the Lake of the Ozarks Amateur Radio Club. The club is teaming up with the Lake Career and Technical Center to sponsor an entry-level, one-day training session to be held this Saturday at the Mid-County Fire District Headquarters in Camdenton. More information and registration is available online on the amateur radio club’s website (www.LOARC.com).

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions