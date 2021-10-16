Hamilton Assault Case Nears Schedule Trial

A Stover man accused of shooting a neighbor in the face, more than two years ago, was scheduled, Thursday, to return to a Morgan County courtroom. 53-year-old Revious Hamilton, Junior, is charged in the case with first-degree Felony Assault, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Preliminary reports, at the time, indicated that Hamilton started verbally assaulting the neighbor along Bear Claw Road, off Ivy Bend Road, before firing several rounds from a handgun toward the victim. The victim was, reportedly hit in the face suffering serious injuries. Following the scheduled pre-trial hearing, a trial is now expected to begin on January 3rd.