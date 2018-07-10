Harrisonville Man Faces (at least) 16 Felony Counts Across Six Counties Including Camden

A Harrisonville man in custody since being arrested in March on a misdemeanor stealing charge in Jasper County now also faces, at least, sixteen felony charges for burglary and stealing across six different counties…including Camden County. 41-year-old Charles Allen Newton is charged in Camden County with three counts each of felony burglary and stealing for incidents dating back to January, February and March of this year. Newton also has outstanding felony warrants out of Boone, Pettis, Cole, Saline and Lawrence counties. As of early Tuesday night, Newton was being held in the Jasper County Jail.