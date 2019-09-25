Hartzler Critical of Impeachment Inquiry

Missouri Fourth Congressional Representative Vicky Hartzler takes aim at Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her decision to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Hartzler says the effort “is just another attempt for the Democratic Party to tear down President Trump ahead of the 2020 election” and that “the fact that Speaker Pelosi has chosen to move forward with the impeachment process despite not seeing the transcripts between President Trump and the Ukrainian government shows the real intent of these proceedings.” Hartzler goes on to further say that the impeachment inquiry is nothing more than selective outrage which deflects from former Vice-President Joe Biden’s past involvement and blatant coercion in Ukranian affairs. Congresswoman Hartzler serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is the Ranking Member of the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee.