Hartzler Officially Running For Senate Seat With Others

Add another name to the list of candidates set to run for the Missouri U-S Senate seat soon to open with the retirement of Roy Blunt.
And this one represents part of the Lake Area in the U-S house of Representatives.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler has represented Missouri’s 4th Congressional District since 2010.
She’ll be going up against Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, among others.
Hartzler just finished a four-part video series highlighting what she calls Chinese threats to the United States.
Hartzler: “Our security, our freedom, and our future are at stake…We must stand strong for what is right. We must not give up, nor back down. In Missouri, we must lead the charge.”
Lee’s Summit, Mo. – In front of campaign supporters this morning Vicky Hartzler announced her campaign for U.S. Senate in 2022. Hartzler’s family joined her at the announcement held at Frontier Justice in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
“We must defend this nation, against both foreign and domestic threats. We must stand strong for what is right. We must not give up, nor back down. In Missouri, we must lead the charge,” Hartzler said. “I am running for the United States Senate to fight for Missourians and our values, to protect our freedoms, and to preserve America’s greatness.”
The Hartzler for Senate campaign also released a video to accompany the announcement and campaign’s launch.
The announcement took place near Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, where Congresswoman Hartzler has served Missourians since 2010. Hartzler currently serves on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the Ranking Member on the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee. In this role Hartzler is responsible for ensuring the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, National Guard, and Reserves have the tactical assets and equipment they need to protect themselves and our country.
“Missourians deserve more than rhetoric,” Hartzler said. “They deserve results and, working with and for the people of my district, that’s what I have delivered in the House, and that’s what I’ll do in the Senate.”
During her remarks Hartzler reaffirmed her beliefs in personal and economic freedom, and vision for an American future filled with the promise of greater freedom, opportunity, and achievement. Hartzler noted she is one of only two members of Congress from Missouri (and only Senate candidate) to have voted in support of President Trump over 95% of the time, helping him cut taxes and senseless regulations, grow jobs and opportunity for all.
“I am unafraid to proclaim my faith, my belief in freedom, personal responsibility, the rule of law, my unwavering support for our commonsense conservative views and values, and to work passionately for what will make America great once again,” Hartzler said.
For more information on the Hartzler for Senate campaign, please visit VickyHartzler.com.