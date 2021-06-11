Hartzler Officially Running For Senate Seat With Others

Add another name to the list of candidates set to run for the Missouri U-S Senate seat soon to open with the retirement of Roy Blunt.

And this one represents part of the Lake Area in the U-S house of Representatives.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler has represented Missouri’s 4th Congressional District since 2010.

She’ll be going up against Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, among others.

Hartzler just finished a four-part video series highlighting what she calls Chinese threats to the United States.

Hartzler : “Our security, our freedom, and our future are at stake…We must stand strong for what is right. We must not give up, nor back down. In Missouri, we must lead the charge.”