Hartzler Worried About Ongoing Opioid Crisis In Show Me State

A Lake Area elected official is concerned about the ongoing opioid crisis in Missouri.

Republican U-S Representative Vicky Hartzler points to resources created during the Trump Administration as part of the solution “we have a tremendous amount of grant money focused to going after the opioid crisis, that passed a year or two ago, and is now in the implementation stage at our own hospital here at the lake.”

Hartzler says the grant money will go toward prevention, treatment, and ongoing recovery programs throughout Missouri.

State Senators just voted in favor of a bill that would join Missouri with 49 other states in creating a database for doctors to use in trying identify possible opioid abuse.

Some Republicans in the State Capital are concerned the bill could violate patient privacy.

Hartzler was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS morning Magazine.