Hawley Raises Concerns of Fort Leonard Wood Conditions

ByReporter John Rogger

May 6, 2022 , , , ,

Senator Josh Hawley is sounding the alarm on conditions at Fort Leonard Wood.
Speaking at the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, Hawley says the aging housing is concerning and asked when improvements would be made on the base.
Additionally, Hawley told Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, that there were discrepancies with where the money is coming from and how long it will take to make said improvements.

Wormuth informed Senator Hawley that she will be investigating his concerns.

