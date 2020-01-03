Hawley Says He’ll Attempt to Have Articles of Impeachment Dismissed

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is apparently getting involved in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Hawley recently posted a pair of tweets in which he says he’ll introduce a measure to have the impeachment dismissed. On his official Twitter account, he compared the impeachment to a normal legal proceeding in a court of law, saying that “if prosecution doesn’t proceed with a case, it gets dismissed.” He says he’ll make his case on Monday. Meanwhile, other Senate Republicans are pushing for a trial and a full acquittal rather than a dismissal of the articles.