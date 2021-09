You may notice a haze in the skies this weekend and may be smelling smoke, but it’s not from the Lake Area.

Officials say large wildfires out west are sending thick smoke into the atmosphere and it’s expected to impact the entire Ozarks Region throughout the weekend.

That means our air quality around the Lake will likely be in a Moderate range.

Fire officials say it’s important to limit your time outside if you suffer from respiratory diseases, such as asthma or COPD.