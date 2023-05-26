Healing Box Project Fundraiser Coming To The Fish And Company

Bringing healing to soldiers one guitar at a time…the motto behind the Lake of the Ozarks Healing Box Project which is hoping for a good turnout at next weekend’s main fundraiser.

Healing Box organizer Dave Dunklee says the event at Fish and Company will feature an afternoon full of music.

“I’ll be playing music from noon till 05:00. And then in between that time, at 01:00, we have the veterans that I’ve helped learn how to play will be joining me on stage. That’s always a fun thing. And we’ll play three or four songs together.”

There will also be an hour of music performed by the Lake Jazz Ensemble and an auction with proceeds going towards the Healing Box Project.

The 501-C-3 Healing Box Project provides acoustic guitars and lessons on how to play them to disabled soldiers.

To date, the Healing Box Project at Lake of the Ozarks has donated 176 guitars to the cause.