Healing Box Project Now 10 Years And Growing At The Lake

Giving back to those who gave so much to protect our liberty and freedoms…the main idea behind an effort called the “Healing Box Project.”

Dave and CJ Dunklee spearheaded the beginning of the program which is now going on ten years here in the lake area…“Being a musician myself and a former school teacher…I taught band for 20 years…I thought there was a to do this using Guitars. So, what we do is we give good brand name acoustic Guitars to disabled Soldiers and we teach them how to play. We have lessons at least once or twice a week.”

The Healing Box Project is a nonprofit organization.

The group meets every Wednesday morning at 10:00 in the Osage Beach Elks Club and every other Tuesday at the Disabled American Veterans chapter in Jeff City.

Those wanting more info or how to help the cause out, you can check out the Healing Box Project online.