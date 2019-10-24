Health Officials Say Flu Showing Up Early, Encourage Vaccinations

Although the calendar hasn’t flipped over to November yet, health officials in the Lake Area are already putting out the message to get your flu shot for the upcoming season. Mitch Shields, with the Lake Regional public relations office, says now is the time to get the vaccination to make sure you get the most from the protection it will offer…

NEWS-10-24-19 Flu Shots - 24th October 2019

Young children and the elderly are especially urged to get flu shots which can be billed to Medicare. Despite the main season typically peaking between December and the beginning of March, there have already been reported cases of the flu including, at least, one death on the west coast. You can contact Lake Regional or your local physician’s office for more information on getting a flu shot.