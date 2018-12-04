News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Health Officials Warn About Dangers of “Holiday Heart Syndrome”

We all know that we tend to overindulge on holiday feasts, and we all know that can cause health problems, including weight gain and indigestion.  Health professionals say eating too many specific foods can lead to far more serious problems, though.  Dr. Jennifer Dochee is an intervention cardiologist at Lake Regional, and she says “Holiday Heart Syndrome” is a very real concern.

Christmas Day, the day after, and New Year’s Day are the top three days for heart-related deaths each year.  To protect yourself, in addition to watching what you eat, Dr. Dochee says to take time to unwind and relax, go easy on alcohol, be careful in cold weather activities, and make sleep a priority.

