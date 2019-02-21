Hearing for Chicago Man Accused of Miller County Murder Postponed to May

A murder suspect in Miller County will have to wait a while longer to see if his case will move onto the circuit level for a possible trial. Joseph McKenna, from Chicago, is accused of meeting up in the Lake Area with Tyler Worthington, from the State of California, to conduct their drug dealings during, which time, McKenna allegedly shot Worthington before dumping his body in the Tuscumbia area and then returning to Chicago. McKenna was extradited back to Miller County after, eventually, being picked up in Chicago and has, since, posted a $500-thousand bond. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, to determine if the case advances to the circuit court level, has been continued and is now set for the 20th of May.