Hearing, Trial Scheduled for Former Cato Employee Accused of Sex with Teenager

A man accused of having sex with a teenager he met while working at a center for troubled kids is due in court Thursday. Bradley Ryan Russell allegedly struck up a relationship with a 14-year old girl while working at Calo in Lake Ozark. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the girl was staying with a friend and their family at a rental home in Camden County when she snuck out to have sex with Russell. He faces two counts each of second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy. A pre-trial conference will be held Thursday, with a jury trial scheduled for late September.