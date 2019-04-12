Hearings Rescheduled in Two Miller County Murder Cases

Hearings for three people facing charges in connection to a pair of murders in Miller County have all been postponed and rescheduled. Tyler Kroll is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyler Worthington. William Lucas and Daniel Cole both face several charges, including being accessories to the murder of Columbia resident Aaron Brantley. All three were scheduled to be in court April 8th. Those hearings were all rescheduled for May 6th.