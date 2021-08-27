Heat Advisory Extended Until Friday Evening

The Lake Area won’t be catching a break from the heat after all.

The National Weather Service is extending their Heat Advisory that was expected to end Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to be near 100 degrees with heat index values reaching 105 today.

Officials remind everyone to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade and to watch for the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values of around 100 to 105. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.