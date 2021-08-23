Heat Advisory In Effect Through Thursday Across The Lake Area

Heat index values are expected to hit 100 to 106 degrees across the region today through Thursday, which is why the National Weather service has issued a Heat Advisory.

Weather officials say it’s important to keep an eye on the elderly during this time, double check to make sure their air condition is functioning properly and remember to drink plenty of water.

You should take proper precautions such as drinking plenty of water, taking frequent breaks in the shade and monitor yourself for any heat related issues.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.