Heat Advisory In Effect Through Thursday – Heat Indexes Could Reach 110

By

Sustained daytime highs reaching 100 degrees or hotter are in store for Lake of the Ozarks from today through Thursday.

Local officials say it will be hot enough to cause health risks for some people “you should limit the number of outdoor activities you’re going to be doing, especially if those activities are going to be strenuous. Whether that’s yard work, exercises outside….whatever the case, just make sure you remain hydrated” says Meteorologist Jake Pozezinski with the Weatherology Weather Center.

He tells KRMS News it’ll be hot enough to be dangerous in cars “if you have small children or pets, temperatures in a car will get extremely hot. Especially when it’s sunshine and we see those temperatures into the 90s….so make sure you check your back seat and make sure nothing is left back there as well.”

Officials are recommending that you keep a close eye on your body, take plenty of breaks in the shade and check on family and friends during this heatwave.

****More info from the NWS:

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 105 expected each afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east
  central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

