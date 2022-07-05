If you thought we’d escape the extreme heat, think again.

The National Weather Service is issued a heat Advisory that not only covers the entire Lake Region, but most of Missouri and the Ozarks, and it’s going to stay for a while.

“Basically, this entire week we are under a heat advisory. We will be seeing temperatures nearing 100 multiple days this week, with heat indexes also over 100…so definitely a hotter week. Make sure you have plenty of water and sunscreen on hand” says Meteorologist Kara Foster with the Weatherology Weather Center.

She says the heat index values could hit 110 at their highest point and residents should be prepared if planning to be outside for a long period of time.

The advisory is set to expire on Midnight Thursday.

Details on what to do to prepare for the heat can be found below:

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Today to midnight CDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.