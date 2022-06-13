With the mercury expected to reach right near the 100-degree mark later today, the National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory the lake area and surrounding region.

The heat, high humidity and no precipitation will enhance the chances of heat illnesses.

Health officials say, if you need to be outside in it, to drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages and take frequent breaks…especially in air condition if you can.

You should also wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and…NEVER…leave any kids or pets in your vehicle even for just short periods of time.

***More info:

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...All of extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. * WHEN...11 AM until 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.