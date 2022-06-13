News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Health Local News Top Stories

Heat Advisory Likely Today in Lake Area

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 13, 2022 , , ,

With the mercury expected to reach right near the 100-degree mark later today, the National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory the lake area and surrounding region.

The heat, high humidity and no precipitation will enhance the chances of heat illnesses.

Health officials say, if you need to be outside in it, to drink plenty of non-alcoholic beverages and take frequent breaks…especially in air condition if you can.

You should also wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and…NEVER…leave any kids or pets in your vehicle even for just short periods of time.

 

***More info:

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...All of extreme southeast Kansas and the Missouri
  Ozarks.

* WHEN...11 AM until 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Local News State News

Longest Boat Parade Falls Short

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Red Cross Helping Camden County Residents Displaced by Fire

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News School News State News Top Stories

Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Health Local News Top Stories

Heat Advisory Likely Today in Lake Area

Jun 13, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News State News

Longest Boat Parade Falls Short

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Red Cross Helping Camden County Residents Displaced by Fire

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News School News State News Top Stories

Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

Jun 12, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com