Heat Advisory On Top For This Friday Across The Ozarks

If you’re going to be outside today, make sure you’re prepared.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, which is in effect between noon and 7pm this evening.

Weather officials say heat index values could range between 100 to 109 degrees today.

If you have to be outside, it’s recommended that you drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air condition and pay attention to the signs of possible heat exhaustion.

They’re also recommending you bring any pets inside to keep them cool from the heat.