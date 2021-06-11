Heat Wave Apparently Coming To The Lake Area

It might not qualify as a heat wave for Lake of the Ozarks, but warm daytime highs are going to be here for awhile.

“When it comes to water, things that “most people” think of is definitely staying hydrated, bringing sunscreen if you’re going to be outside. With these warmer temperatures, your body is going to lose a lot of fluid. So make sure your putting those fluids back into your body, drink a lot of water” says Jake Pozezinski is a meteorologist with the Weatherology Weather Center, “you should also limit the number of outdoor activities you’re doing, especially if those outdoor activities are going to be strenuous….like yard work, exercising outside…etc….just make sure your limiting that and drink lots of water.”

He tells KRMS News it’ll also be important to wear sunscreen if you’ll be out on the lake and make sure you’re checking the back seat of your car for kids or pets after parking “if you have small children, or pets, temperatures in the car can get EXTREMELY hot…especially when we have sunshine and temperatures in the 90s, so just take those precautions that you check your backseat and make sure nothing is left back there as well.”