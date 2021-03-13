News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Heavy Rains To Trigger Flooding Across The Lake Area This Weekend

By

 

It’s looking like wet weekend for most of Mid-Missouri and Flood Watch remains in effect until 6pm

That could cause dangerous driving conditions in some areas.

“Just remember, if there is water over a walkway or roadway….best thing to do is turn around and don’t drown. It doesn’t take much to move vehicles, so it’s better to err on the side of caution and find an alternate route” says Meteorologist Laura Lockwood with the Weatherology Weather Center.

She tells KRMS News it can be hard to predict how deep the water might be if it’s crossing a road and the current might be stronger than you think.

For more details on flood watches or warnings, visit the National Weather Service’s website: https://www.weather.gov/sgf/

 

 

 

 

