Help Still Available for Eldon Tornado Victims

Eldon area residents impacted by the tornado are being reminded of some steps they need to take in order to secure recovery assistance. If you’ve not yet started the process, the United Way says you can get the ball rolling with a phone call. Call 2-1-1, or 1-800-427-4626. That will get you information on the agencies that are providing services to those affected by the storm. There remains a community distribution center in operation at the Capital West Christian Church event center where you can get food, clothing, personal care items, and more. That is located at 1315 Fairgrounds Road in Jefferson City. If you visit the distribution center, make sure you bring a photo ID or piece of mail with your name and address on it. If you attended one of the multi-agency resource centers that were set up, you should also have a MARC Passport which you can also bring with you to get help.