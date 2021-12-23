News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Here Comes The Boom?

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 22, 2021 , , , , ,
Residents across Lake of the Ozarks are still scratching their heads after a massive boom shakes the entire region from Warsaw to Lake Ozark.

While reports remain minimal at this time, KRMS News can confirm that Whiteman Air Force Base did not have anything to do with it.

Following a call to the base, officials tell KRMS News they had no planes in the area.

Social media is buzzing with comments ranging from a quarry or electrical explosion, none of which have been confirmed at this time, to a new test plane likely from Boeing.

Earlier this year a Boeing test plane broke the sound barrier and caused a sonic boom in the Lake Region, but Boeing did not release those details until a few days after the boom.

KRMS will continue to follow this developing story and we will bring you more details when available.

