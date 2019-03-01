Here We Go Again…Stay Off the Roadways!

Are you about done with winter yet…? Well, unfortunately, Mother Nature isn’t quite done reminding us that we have another three weeks left until spring officially arrives. The latest salvo is expected to hit the Lake Area Saturday night into the morning hours on Saturday. The winter storm is expected to drop as much as an inch an hour on the Lake Area with a wintry mix tossed in for a while as well. When it’s all said and done, 6-10 inches could blanket parts of the Lake Area. The forecast also prompted a “no travel advisory” issued by MoDOT for the duration of the storm. Blowing snow on Sunday is also expected to reduce visibilities and compound any problems.